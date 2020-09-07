OmiseGO Price Prediction: OMG could slide below a crucial support, targeting $3

- OMG is currently trading at $3.58 not able to recover from the recent crash.
- Bulls are allowing OMG to bounce from an overextended hourly RSI.
OMG had a significant awakening period on August 15, gaining a ton of trading volume. OMG had around $100 million in daily volume throughout 2020 and managed to peak at $5 billion on August 21 after a massive rally towards $7 from $1.5.
OMG/USD daily chart
OMG's downtrend is now clear; however, bulls are defending the daily 50-MA at $3.42, and they have stopped the price from falling below this indicator for five days in a row. The RSI is not yet overextended, while the MACD turned bearish around August 30. The significant drop in volume indicates that a bigger move is nearby.
OMG/USD 1-hour chart
OMG has quite clearly established a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart forming a robust support line at around $3.4. This can also be seen using the In/Out of the Money Around Price on-chain metric which shows many addresses buying at $3.39. It also shows a cluster of addresses at $2.96, indicating that $3 would be another crucial area of support if $3.4 is lost. On the other hand, the biggest resistance level at $3.79 only has around 700 addresses together, compared to the 1.68k addresses at $3.4.
A descending triangle is generally a bearish pattern; however, considering the strength of the support area and the resistance level's weakness at $3.79, we could see OMG bounce from the lower line of the descending triangle towards $4. Until now, the RSI has given reliable buy signals after overextension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
