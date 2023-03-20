Share:

OmiseGO with ticker OMGUSD is already on fire after we spotted strong support around 1.0 area on a daily chart back on December 8th 2022 (CLICK HERE). Well, after we noticed five waves up into wave A/1, followed by three-wave a-b-c pullback in wave B/2 in the 4-hour chart, we are now tracking either wave C or 3 with room at least up to 2.5 – 3.0 area for wave C or maybe even higher for wave 3 of a five-wave bullish impulse, if the price goes towards 4 area.

