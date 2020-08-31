- OKEx adds UMA token to the list of tradable assets.
- UMA doubles its value in the recent seven days.
UMA is a child of a DeFi industry and the latest darling of the cryptocurrency universe. The token jumped from nowhere to the 27th place with the current market capitalization of $971 million, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, UMA is changing hands at $17.83. The price of the token has increased by over 40% in the recent 24 hours and more than doubled in recent seven days.
The latest bullish catalyst came from the cryptocurrency exchange OKEx that announced UMA listing. The deposits and trading functionality are available starting from August 31, while the withdrawals are unlocked as of September 2. The token will be available for trading against USDT and ETH at this stage.
What is UMA
UMA is a blockchain-based platform designed to provide Universal Market Access. Basically, the users of the open-source UMA platform can create their own financial contracts, which are self-enforced and universally accessible. UMA has a total supply of 100,684,611 tokens, while the total number of tokens in circulation is 54,469,837.
UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible.
Also, UMA token is now available on DeFi protocols UniswapProtocol V2 and BalancerLabs actively used by yield farmers for liquidity mining. Read also the latest developments in DeFi space.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency Market News: Yearn.finace dwarfing Bitcoin price as DeFi booms
Bitcoin price has not been able to clear several resistance zones but it is still a long way to go before hitting $12,000. The weekend action was not able to rise above the resistance at $11,800.
ETC/USD on retreat after the third attack 51% in a month
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is changing hands at $6.68, down nearly 2% since the start of the day. Despite the retreat, the coin is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis amid strong bullish sentiments amid the altcoins market.
LTC/USD ready to reverse below $60.00 after a strong recovery attempt
Litecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4 billion. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $61.8, while an average daily trading volume amounts to $2.8 billion.
LINK/USD free-falls to $16, wedge pattern reversal in the offing
Chainlink hit a high of $17.73 over the weekend after recovery from Friday’s support at $14. There was a break above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA which paved the way for gains past the resistance turned support at $15.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.