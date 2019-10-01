“October 2019 promises to be an exciting month:” Binance Research team

- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency hit the road to the north after striking short-term bottoms.
- Some of the exciting things Binance Research team is looking forward to is the Telegram Network launch and growth in Bitcoin dominance.
The month of September was a pain to many cryptocurrency investors. The launch of physically settled Bitcoin futures did little to correct the month-long downtrend. As report reported, some experts say Bakkt's slow start could have triggered the selloff that appears to have found a bottom across the board.
The live cryptocurrency rates by FXStreet shows a market that is largely in a bullish mode. The largest crypto, Bitcoin is up a subtle 1.13%. The leading altcoins made impressive gains during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, however, the bears seem to be taking back control in the course of the European session. Among the cryptos leading in Tuesday’s recovery are IOTA, NEO, Bitcoin Gold and EOS.
The Binance Research team, however, believe that we have to the end of the downtrend and October is going be an exciting month for the crypto market.
“October 2019 promises to be an exciting month with many questions waiting to be answered. Will gas fees on Ethereum keep increasing? Will the Telegram Open Network launch? Where will the Bitcoin dominance head to?”
Binance is not slowing down the development of its existing products and introduction of new services such as the Bitcoin futures platform. Moreover, Binance US branch launched in September to serve most of the states in the country. In addition, as from tomorrow Binance crypto lending platform is introducing a 14-day fixed term on the product that now supports eight cryptocurrencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
