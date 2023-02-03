- New York Digital Investment Group is among the biggest underwriter for mining machines-backed loans.
- Core Scientific is seeking to end the $38.6 million loan by returning the collateral.
- Bitcoin mining industry has noted a positive change thanks to the decline in machine prices.
The New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) is among the top few companies that have remained unscathed in the last few months. Despite noting exposure to the crypto industry, NYDIG has remained mostly unscathed, even though it is losing money in mining machine loans.
Core Scientific ends it with New York Digital Investment Group
Core Scientific, the mining company that filed for bankruptcy back in December last year with a $75 million loan, is set to return NYDIG its properties. Loaned to the bankrupt mining firm as part of a $38.6 million loan, the machines only represented a value of $25 million.
According to the court filing, the 27,403 machines will be shipped back to New York Digital Investment Group over the next few months.
Being among the biggest mining machine-backed loan provider, the company has managed to give out loans amounting to $378 million between October 2020 and May 2022. However, not all of them have bore profits for the company.
According to reports, NYDIG has repossessed thousands of machines due to loan defaults. Instances of the same can be found in Stronghold Digital Mining, which returned 26,200 machines. The lender might also eliminate Iris Energy’s loan as the company defaulted on another $103 million loan.
Amongst the receiver of machine-backed loans from New York Digital Investment Group, Argo emerged as the leader taking loans worth almost $100 million, followed by Greenridge and Iris Energy which has held nearly $71 million worth of loans backed by NYDIG.
Bitcoin mining industry not in trouble
The crash of the market led to the cost of operating mining farms or individual mining operations exceeding the reward gained from it. Bitcoin price falling put many miners out of business resulting in an increase in the mining machine but no increase in demand.
Regardless of the same, the impact on the network has been fairly minimal. The Hash Rate, the total computing power of the blockchain, seems decent, with only a minor drop noted around December 2022 end.
Bitcoin Hash Rate
At the time of writing, the Hash Rate is at its highest of all time. Thus, even though many miners have been wiped out over the last few months, the network remains safe, with the company potentially being bought out.
