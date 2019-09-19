- The cryptocurrency is in its early stages of development.
- The coin is designed to help the nation evade international sanctions.
As per Vice News, North Korea is launching its cryptocurrency, which is in its early stages of development. The cryptocurrency is similar to Bitcoin and is designed to help the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) evade international sanctions and find a way around “the U.S.-dominated global financial system.”
Alejandro Cao de Benos, the official in charge of North Korea’s crypto conferences, said that the digital currency will be “more like Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.” Cao de Benos, who is also a special delegate for the Committee for Cultural Relations for the DPRK, said:
“We are still in the very early stages in the creation of the token. Now we are in the phase of studying the goods that will give value to it [...] No plans to digitize the [North Korean] won for now.”
The North Korean Embassy to the United Nations in New York neither denied nor confirmed the claim. An embassy spokesperson apparently said, “I am not in a position to give you an answer.”
Earlier, the U.N. Security Council's North Korea Sanctions Committee said DPRK hackers were targeting foreign banks and crypto exchanges. The hackers have allegedly made $2 billion from such activities to fund its weapons of mass destruction program. However, DPRK stated that the allegations were false and that the U.S. and other forces are spreading rumors about its intentions and activities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $200.00, bulls don't give up
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion hit $217.60 on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated to $207.50 by the time of writing, the overall sentiments remain bullish as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats back within the short-term channel
Litecoin has retraced from Wednesday's high of $79.15 to trade at $74.37 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and decreased by 4.5% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.