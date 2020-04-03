New allegations leveled against Ripple in the current class-action lawsuit

- Ripple is facing new accusations in its ongoing XRP securities lawsuit filed by a former investor.
- The payments firm is now accused of engaging in false advertising under Californian law.
The ongoing class-action lawsuit against Ripple now includes two more accusations. In 2018, former XRP investor Bradley Sostack filed a lawsuit accusing Ripple of selling XRP illegally as an unregistered security, violating US securities law. A recent amendment submitted claims that Ripple also engaged in false advertising under California law.
Lead Plaintiff brings this sixth claim for relief for false advertising in violation of California Business and Professions Code Section 17500 under the alternative theory that XRP is not a security.
Defendants operate a business where they intended to, and did, sell XRP to members of the general public, including Lead Plaintiff. Defendants cause to be made or disseminated through California and the United States through advertising, marketing and other publications, statements that were untrue or misleading, and which were known, or which by the exercise of reasonable care should have been known to Defendants, to be untrue and misleading to consumers and Lead Plaintiff.
According to the lawsuit claims, misleading advertising from Ripple includes statements regarding the genesis of XRP, the circulating supply of XRP and the adoption of XRP. Recent adjustments to the lawsuit also accuse Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse of selling 67,000,000 XRP while publicly stating he was holding the digital asset for long-term gains.
Ripple had earlier responded that XRP is an independent asset and not a security because investors are not shareholders in the firm. As the company’s request to dismiss the lawsuit was denied, it will be proceeding to trial.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.