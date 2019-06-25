NEO price analysis: NEO/USD defies gravity with 50% of weekly gains
- NEO remains the best-performing altcoin out of top-20.
- The technical correction may take the price to $15.00.
NEO has gained nearly 50% in less than a week and moved to the 16th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. NEO hit $20.84 during early Asian hours on Wednesday and retreated to $20.52 by the time of writing. The market capitalization of the coin jumped to $1.4 billion, while an averaged daily trading volume is registered at $1 billion, which is significantly higher than the long-term average. NEO is most actively traded at Bitfinex against USDT.
NEO's technical picture
Looking technically, a sustainable move above $20.00 unlocks an uncharted territory for NOE bulls. The coin hit the highest level since September 2018 and now poised for further growth with the next bullish target at $25.00-$25.30. Once it is cleared, the growth is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $30.00.
However, the upside momentum may slow down a bit and even give way to a short-term downside correction as NEO is grossly overbought on all timeframes. The initial support awaits at $19.00 (middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $18.50 (the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel).
A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards the next bearish aim of $17.50 (Simple Moving Average, SMA100 and the lower line and the lower boundary of the above-said consolidation channel) It is followed by $17.00 (lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band), while the critical support lies with psychological $15.00.
NEO/USD, 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.