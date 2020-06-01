- NEO price breaks out 6.19% on the day, testing the resistance at $12.00.
- NEO/USD is poised for more upward action as long as buyers can put $12.00 in the rearview.
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on the day after extending the gains from $10.91 (opening value) to $11.63. On the upside, an intraday high has been reached at $11.80 although the aim was to break the hurdle at $12.00. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is in the green, for instance, Ethereum is up 6.19% on the day and trading at $239 while Bitcoin is up 1.2% to trade at $9,560.
The daily chart shows NEO trading above the two key moving averages as well as the ascending trendline. The gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA is narrowing in support of a strengthening bullish grip.
Slightly above the current market value, there is the first and key resistance at $12.00. Since last week, the main goal has been to break above $12 and extend the price action to the highest level in February; $16.73. From a technical point of view, the RSI and the MACD put emphasis on the bullish pressure. In the event of a reversal from the intraday high, support is expected at $10.00, the trendline, both of the moving averages and oat $8.00.
NEO/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
