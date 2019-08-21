Nasdaq’s new index adds Ripple’s XRP on the newly launched website

Nasdaq works close with Brave New Coin a firm that that provides analytical data from the crypto field.

Ripple continues to push XRP towards institutionalization and global adoption.

The leading stock exchange in the world, Nasdaq newly developed website, new.nasdaq.com has added Ripple’s XRP to its new index. The support comes months after word spread in Spring of 2019 that the exchange will in future include XRP on a new index.

XRP was added to the market index on August 16. XRP Liquid Index (XROLX) had already found support with Nasdaq’s platform launching it to the global financial data.

Nasdaq works close with Brave New Coin a firm that that provides analytical data from the crypto field. Brave New Coin will send real-time on XRP to Nasdaq run global index data services (GIDS).

This support comes weeks before the new Bakkt exchange announced that it will hit the ground rolling with Bitcoin futures in September. The exchange also hopes to list the top five digital assets in the near future.

All these developments are pushing XRP towards institutionalization and global adoption. Besides, Ripple’s XRP sales increased significantly in the second quarter compared to the volumes in the first quarter of 2019.

Read more: Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin flashing danger signals, Ethereum and Ripple remain defenseless