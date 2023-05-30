Share:

We have just noticed an impressive rally on MX Token (MXUSD). Last time we shared it was back on January 11, when we spotted a completed larger A-B-C correction and strong support zone.

As you can see today, MX Token is already back above 3.00 level, which is bullish confirmation level that can send the price back to all-time highs in the near future, just be aware of short-term pullbacks.

