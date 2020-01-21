MoneyGram digital payments go beyond Ripple amid partnership with LuLu Exchange

- MoneyGram to help LuLu digitize its money transfer services.
- The partnership will allow Moneygram and LuLu to bring the best customers centric services to the Asian-Pacific region.
One of the leading payment providers in the world, MoneyGram continues to position itself at the forefront of cryptocurrency cross-border payments. Following 2019’s grand partnership with Ripple for On-Demand Liquidity, MoneyGram has announced a new partnership with LuLu Exchange.
The partnership is focused on supporting LuLu’s mission to “digitize its money transfer business.” Moreover, the two parties will work together to develop top-notch “consumer-centric capabilities” that will support payments in both the Asian-Pacific and Oman regions.
The MoneyGram team is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @LuLuExchange! We’re excited to help Lulu digitize its money transfer business and partner together to bring leading, consumer-centric capabilities to consumers in Oman and across the Asia-Pacific region! pic.twitter.com/sjSEvMcIpn— MoneyGram (@MoneyGram) January 20, 2020
LuLu exchange is of the leading cryptocurrency and non-banking finance providers in the United Arab Emirates region. The company is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has over 180 active branches.
