MoneyGram digital payments go beyond Ripple amid partnership with LuLu Exchange

MoneyGram to help LuLu digitize its money transfer services.

The partnership will allow Moneygram and LuLu to bring the best customers centric services to the Asian-Pacific region.

One of the leading payment providers in the world, MoneyGram continues to position itself at the forefront of cryptocurrency cross-border payments. Following 2019’s grand partnership with Ripple for On-Demand Liquidity, MoneyGram has announced a new partnership with LuLu Exchange.

The partnership is focused on supporting LuLu’s mission to “digitize its money transfer business.” Moreover, the two parties will work together to develop top-notch “consumer-centric capabilities” that will support payments in both the Asian-Pacific and Oman regions.

The MoneyGram team is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @LuLuExchange! We’re excited to help Lulu digitize its money transfer business and partner together to bring leading, consumer-centric capabilities to consumers in Oman and across the Asia-Pacific region! pic.twitter.com/sjSEvMcIpn — MoneyGram (@MoneyGram) January 20, 2020

LuLu exchange is of the leading cryptocurrency and non-banking finance providers in the United Arab Emirates region. The company is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has over 180 active branches.