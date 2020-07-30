Interested in our services? Visit us at www.ew-forecast.com and try our 7-day Trial service, and get actionable Elliott Wave charts today.

Monero (XMRUSD) is higher, but just like BTC and ETH it can also face limited gains since we noticed a rise out of wave »iv« triangle at 61.6 level. Possible resistance can be at 85.0 level, however before price starts reversing into a three-wave, bearish move, we still need to see five sub-waves. At the moment, sub-wave (iv) of five can be unfolding its corrective move.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.