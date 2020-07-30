Monero (XMRUSD) is higher, but just like BTC and ETH it can also face limited gains since we noticed a rise out of wave »iv« triangle at 61.6 level. Possible resistance can be at 85.0 level, however before price starts reversing into a three-wave, bearish move, we still need to see five sub-waves. At the moment, sub-wave (iv) of five can be unfolding its corrective move.
XMR/USD, 4h
