TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Monero Price Forecast: XMR rally at risk as RSI flashes bearish divergence

  • Monero edges lower by 2% on Monday, extending the loss from Sunday.
  • Derivatives data indicates persistent risk-on sentiment among traders with heightened Open Interest.
  • The technical outlook remains grim as the RSI indicator flashes a bearish divergence.
Monero Price Forecast: XMR rally at risk as RSI flashes bearish divergence
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Monero (XMR) trades below $400 on Monday, extending the loss from the previous day. The intraday pullback in the privacy coin risks a double-top reversal as RSI flashes a sell signal. This also puts the rising optimism in the XMR derivatives market, indicated by heightened futures Open Interest, at risk. 

Monero’s derivatives market remains optimistic

Monero retains retail interest as the privacy coins outperform the broader market. According to the CoinGlass data, the XMR futures Open Interest (OI) – notional value of all outstanding futures contracts – stands at $88.83 million, close to the annual high of $97.98 million from November 10. This indicates strength in the traders’ sentiment, anticipating potential recovery. 

Monero futures Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass.
Monero futures Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass.

In line with the increasing OI, the OI-weighted funding rate flips to a positive 0.0084% after a sudden negative shift, earlier in the day. This indicates that buyers are willing to hold long positions. 

XMR funding rate. Source: CoinGlass
XMR funding rate. Source: CoinGlass

Monero risks further losses as bullish momentum wanes

Monero slips below $400 on Monday, extending the 2.54% pullback from Sunday, which completes the second peak of a potential double-top pattern at $419. At the time of writing, the privacy coin is down 2%, with bears targeting the neckline at the $358 level, marked by the July 14 high. 

If XMR fails to remain buoyant above $358, it could extend the decline to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $344, followed by the 100-day EMA at $324.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart signal a decline in bullish momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 moves down from the overbought zone, indicating a waning of buying pressure. Additionally, the lower high formation in RSI flashes a bearish divergence compared to Monero’s double top formation, risking further losses.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moves closer to the signal line, risking a potential crossover with renewed bearish momentum. 

XMR/USDT daily price chart.
XMR/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, if XMR surpasses $419, it could target the $471 high from November 9. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hold key support levels?

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hold key support levels?

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Aster (ASTER), Starknet (STRK), and Zcash (ZEC) trade in the green over the last 24 hours, struggling to retain gains while the broader cryptocurrency market is in the red. The technical outlook of Aster and Zcash remains mixed as bearish potential arises.

Michael Saylor denies reports of Strategy selling Bitcoin, reaffirms accumulation

Michael Saylor denies reports of Strategy selling Bitcoin, reaffirms accumulation

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor claims the company did not sell any of its Bitcoin, following rumours that the firm moved over 40,000 BTC across several wallets, according to the Arkham Intelligence dashboard.
Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.