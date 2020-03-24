Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises by 15% as bulls stage comeback

- XMR/USD fell from $41.295 to $38.32 this Monday.
- The RSI indicator has gone up from 34.10 to 42.38 following Tuesday’s bullish price action.
Key Levels
- Current Price: $44.107
- High: $44.4732
- Low: $37.6818
- R3: $53.2817
- R2: $48.8775
- R1: $46.4904
- PP: $42.0861
- S1: $39.6990
- S2: $35.2948
- S3: $32.9077
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD bulls staged a momentous comeback as the price spiked from $38.32 to $44.10. In the process, they managed to completely negate this Monday's price action, wherein XMR/USD fell from $41.295 to $38.32. The Elliott Oscillator and MACD indicator both show increasing buyer sentiment. The RSI indicator has gone up from 34.10 to 42.38 following Tuesday’s bullish price action. ‘
XMR/USD daily price is currently trending in an upward channel formation. If the buyers want to continue upward momentum, they’ll need to break past resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD averts Coronavirus hostility, focuses on $7,000 psychological level
Bitcoin price remains bullish above $6,400 (immediate support area). The selling pressure at $6,600 is lagging the bullish action targeting $7,000. However, the RSI is pointing sharply upwards as a signal for a stronger bullish momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls rally back to negate the losses of Monday
XRP/USD bulls rallied together and picked the price up from $0.1477 to $0.1588. In the process, they managed to negate the losses of Monday wherein the asset fell from $0.1582 to $0.1477.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises by 15% as bulls stage comeback
XMR/USD bulls staged a momentous comeback as the price spiked from $38.32 to $44.10. In the process, they managed to completely negate this Monday's price action, wherein XMR/USD ...
ETH/USD recovery hits a wall at $140, how nigh is $200 critical level?
Ethereum price is the only digital asset trading in the red among the top three cryptos. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 1.55% on the day to trade at $6,595 while Ripple is up a whopping 7% on the day to trade at $0.1587.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.