  • Monero is trading nearly 7% higher on Monday following a drop over the weekend.
  • 50.00 is the next target to the upside and it has been breached fairly recently.

XMR/USD daily chart

Monero is pulling back after the fall over the weekend and looks like it may test the 50.00 area. On the bearish side, the price is trading under the 55 and 200 moving averages, which have also had a bear cross recently. This move could potentially make the next higher low before a move higher. Although the trend is still firmly down there is the potential of a change at this stage.

Looking closer at the chart now, the market has been making lower highs and lower lows for a while now. 30.00 was a major support low but now the red level at 44.09 is key. If the level breaks then the price could be heading back to the major lows. On the topside, however, if the price does move higher then the main level to watch is 60.00. Lastly, the volume is still pretty weak at the moment so it would be good to see a decent rise there.

Monero testing 50.00

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 47.1186
Today Daily Change 3.0962
Today Daily Change % 7.03
Today daily open 44.0224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.4616
Daily SMA50 63.0182
Daily SMA100 61.7973
Daily SMA200 60.304
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.3244
Previous Daily Low 44.0224
Previous Weekly High 51.5843
Previous Weekly Low 37.6819
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.2838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.063
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.9217
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.8211
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.6197
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.2237
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.4251
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.5258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.

More Bitcoin News

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58. 

More Litecoin News

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location