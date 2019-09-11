Miners anticipate the release of new powerful ASIC-based mining equipment for Ethereum and ETC

- The first batch of the units will help the company test the capability of the mining equipment.
- Following the delay, samples will be released on December 12 while mass production will kick off on February 20.
Miners are around the world are holding their breath in anticipation for the release of the first batch of new powerful machines for mining both Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC). The company Linzhi, based in China announced that a Taiwan based Semi-conductor firm has been asked to provide 37 wafers that will see it build around 200 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.
The first batch of the units will help the company test the capability of the mining equipment to match up to the design efficiency using the proof-of-work algorithm used by both Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. The company is looking forward to a successful start to help it face other manufacturers like NIVIDA, Bitmain and even InnoSilicon.
Linzhi was founded in February 2018 and announced its intentions to compete with ethash ASIC miner machine producers in September 2018. It is driven by an ambition to achieve higher efficiency than most of the current machines. It has a target of 1,400MH/s while only consuming 1KW/h of electricity.
The company had announced that the first batch of the miners will hit the market in June after the production of samples in April. However, speaking on the delay, Linzhi said:
“We underestimated the complexity of the chip and how long it would take to grow the team and make the company functional. We are cautiously optimistic that we can just move forward the rest of the schedule, which would mean 12/2019 for sample machines and 02/2020 for mass production.”
