Millennials prefer Bitcoin investment over Netflix shares, claims Charles Schwab report

Investment giant Charles Schwab Corporation has recently released a report claiming that millennials are highly interested in Bitcoin. According to the report, millennials are opting to invest in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust rather than shares of Microsoft, Walt Disney, Netflix or Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.



As per the report, a large sum of millennials’ investment portfolio is assigned to cash and exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) compared to other investors. Charles Schwab noted that mutual funds and Apple stocks still constitute the largest holding in the accounts of all age groups.



SDBAs are brokerage accounts within retirement plans, including 401(k) and other types of retirement plans, which participants can use to invest in stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds and other [financial] securities that are not part of their retirement plan’s core investment offerings.

Out of 142,000 retirement plan participants, gen X comprised 42% while baby boomers and millennials made up 39% and 13%, respectively. The report also shows that mutual funds hold the majority of participant investment followed by equities representing the second-largest allocation of portfolios across all generations.



