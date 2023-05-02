- MicroStrategy grew by 166% since adopting Bitcoin in August 2020, while Bitcoin increased by 143%.
- Bitcoin price fell to trade at $28,000 as JPMorgan rescued First Republic Bank.
- The recent banking failure led to the loss of more assets than the 25 banks of the 2008 financial crisis.
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy became the first company in the world to build its treasure with Bitcoin in 2020. Thus begin the endless debate about whether it is the right decision or not, but it seems like the company has managed to silence its critics in a very simple yet effective method.
MicroStrategy outperforms top stocks and BTC
Back in August 2020, Michael Saylor, the founder of the company, announced that MicroStrategy would begin purchasing Bitcoin to stack up its inventory and create a BTC-dependent company. Today with about 140,000 BTC, the company currently holds nearly $4 billion worth of the asset.
This inventory turned profitable back when Bitcoin price climbed over the $29,000 mark. Furthermore, since the company embraced the Bitcoin strategy, the value of its stock MSTR has grown by 166%.
MicroStrategy performance since adopting Bitcoin
To put this into perspective, in comparison, the next best stock is the computer technology corporation Oracle (ORCL), which rose by just 72%. The likes of Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) do not even compare to MicroStrategy, as the growth in the last three years stands far lower at 51% and 48%, respectively.
In the same period of time, the asset MicroStrategy has built up on has only increased by 143%. Nevertheless, the company still draws criticism due to the BTC strategy as the broader market volatility continues to swing prices every now and then.
Bitcoin price goes down, justifies criticism
Bitcoin price at the time of writing was at $28,000 after falling by 4.1% during the intraday trading. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world painted a red candlestick following the news of JPMorgan rescuing First Republic Bank. This had a divergent impact on BTC as opposed to the stock market, as it was feeding on the hype of banks failing.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Thus, the volatility presented here validates the criticism towards BTC. In line with the same North Rock Digital founder Hal Press recently stated,
“The idea of taking a software company and levering it to the gills to run a “Bitcoin acquisition strategy” is so comically stupid it’s actually quite funny. Will be so obvious in hindsight.
He further noted that eventually, all of the Bitcoin held by Saylor’s MSTR would need to be sold to the market, which would be the best time for traders to short the cryptocurrency.
But at the same time, no investment is safe at all, given the recent banking failure. As Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, the three banks together led to the loss of more assets than the 25 banks of the 2008 financial crisis after accounting for inflation.
THE 3 BANKS THAT HAVE COLLAPSED IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS HAD MORE IN ASSETS THAN ALL THE BANKS THAT COLLAPSED IN THE 2008 FINANCIAL CRISES COMBINED EVEN AFTER ADJUSTING FOR INFLATION— GURGAVIN (@gurgavin) May 1, 2023
BUT THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS “ THE US BANKING SYSTEM IS SAFE” pic.twitter.com/Uz3CeYhIEx
The government still states that the banking system is safe while taking shots at Bitcoin, which lacks regulation. This problem, too, is expected to be solved soon, and then the world will know for sure whether MicroStrategy made the right call or not.
Read more about Bitcoin and its correlation with the stock markets - Is Bitcoin price set to shine as stock market investors “Sell in May and Go Away”?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where the Ethereum price will close on Sunday night will be vital to avoid a 25% price correction in ETH
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crucial level as it could mean either more upside or downside to come for the month of May. This a very binary view or outlook, thus, as it makes total sense to look for where the Ethereum price is currently trading at.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board.
Unbearable selling pressure could see Binance Coin tank between 10% and 20% next week
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees its longer-term rally starting to roll over as, for a third week in a row, the support element pushing price action needs to step in. This indicates more pressure building on the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could soon snap under selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.