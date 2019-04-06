Mexico launching eight new cryptocurrency exchanges

Amero-Isatek to launch first physical crypto exchange in Nuevo León, Monterrey.

Users of the exchange will trade in Amero, the company’s own crypto asset.

The Mexico-based blockchain company, Amero-Isatek, has recently announced that it will open its first physical cryptocurrency exchange station in Nuevo León, Monterrey on June 21. The firm will also offer services in seven other Mexican states: Queretáro, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, South Lower California, and Yucatán.

Amero-Isatek expects to serve over 800,000 cryptocurrency users in Central Mexico. Users of the exchange will trade in Amero, Amero-Isatek’s crypto asset which will be launched on the day of the Nuevo León opening. The firm also participated in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency real estate exchange where it acquired 1,400 hectares in South Lower California for $2.8 million paid in Amero.

Alfonso Jiménez, CEO of Amero-Isatek, stated that an exchange already exists in Monterrey, called GTM, but it doesn’t qualify as a cryptocurrency service: "Today there are no physical exchanges in Mexico and we are going to open them.”

As per Mexico’s fintech laws, new establishments can operate in physical locations under a “sandbox” regulatory scheme for new finch businesses. In an interview, Jiménez said that the company hopes to be able to comply with the Bank of Mexico(Banxico) and international regulations. The company will also acquire two licensed Estonian crypto exchanges, Invest Global and Global XVC, to execute financial operations.

Jiménez said:

“Whatever it happens with the Fintech Law in Mexico, under Banxico’s dispositions, we’ll be able to operate legally worldwide with a financial base from Estonia. If the fintech law turns out to be friendly in Mexico as well, we’ll be registered as a fintech with financial operations.”



