Meta enables NFT cross-posting, making them shareable on Facebook and Instagram across 100 countries

- Cross-platform sharing was announced by Meta in the early hours on September 29, connecting Facebook and Instagram.
- The NFT market saw declining interest as monthly volumes have reduced to a little over $500 million.
- Week on Week NFT traders have also reduced by over 57% as transactions fell to 1.6 million this month.
NFTs gained prominence towards the end of 2021 and achieved their peak around January 2022. Since then, every major and minor marketing strategy has incorporated NFTs in order to access a larger audience and, at the same time, bring NFTs to the mainstream media.
Although NFTs haven’t been the best-performing investment/trading asset over the last couple of months, the biggest social media company in the world is leaning into them.
Meta making NFTs meta
After launching the feature of displaying these digital collectibles on profiles in May this year, Meta expanded it to over 100 countries in August.
Touching Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas, Meta also added support connections with third-party wallets, including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet.
Taking the next step in promoting the feature further, Meta announced on September 29 that US users of Facebook and Instagram will be able to share their digital collectibles on these platforms. Additionally, these NFTs can also be cross-posted on both platforms.
Are NFTs struggling to find takers?
Since the beginning of this year, NFT trading volumes across all NFT marketplaces have been declining due to unfavorable market conditions. After conducting over $17.1 billion worth of transactions in January, the figure dropped.
At the time of writing, the overall NFT trades for the month of September sit a little under $500 million. Although another $19 million can be expected over the next 48 hours, the monthly volume would still be at its 15-month low.
While demand has certainly decreased, the presence of NFT traders have also equally contributed to the reduced volumes. Between January and September, the total number of traders have reduced by 57.8%, leaving just 232,000 active traders on these marketplaces.
Combined, these 232k traders have only conducted 1.6 million transactions, which are the lowest since December 2021.
Hopefully, the social demand for NFTs anticipated from Meta’s users might rejuvenate their sales as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
