- MATIC price is hovering above a crucial support level at $0.996, expecting a break above.
- A 13% retracement to $0.855 seems likely if the selling pressure increases.
- A 100% upswing to $1.727 is on the cards for Polygon.
MATIC price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level, a breakdown of which could send it flying to a demand barrier that could trigger a reversal in the short-term downtrend.
MATIC price eyes a higher high
MATIC price sliced through the $0.956 resistance level but retraced back to it, where it currently trades. While an upswing from this barrier is likely, investors should note that a slight increase in selling pressure could push Polygon below this barrier. If this were to happen, MATIC price could slide 14% to tag the $0.855 support level.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buying pressure around this level, pushing Polygon to slice through $0.956.
This move will indicate the increase in bullish momentum and the chances of a climb higher. If the buying pressure continues to persist, it could propel Polygon to $1.235. Clearing this barrier will open up a path of least resistance up to $1.727.
Such an ascent would constitute a 100% upswing from $0.855.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, an increased selling pressure around the $0.855 support level could deal with a fatal blow that could delay or even prevent an ascent in MATIC price.
A breakdown of the said level has a high chance of invalidating the bullish outlook explained above. If this were to occur, Polygon might also slide 20% to tag $0.676.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price ignores the Bitcoin charge, but ETC still nears a 70% rally
Ethereum Classic price claimed the enduring 2018 high at $47.00 last week with a 15.7% surge from the midline of the descending parallel channel, triggering better outlooks for ETC.
Dogecoin price raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction ...
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is dead money below $0.00000733
Shiba Inu price was presented with an opportunity on July 21 as it released from a minor parallel channel and the cryptocurrency complex initiated a new rebound that has taken on an impulsive personality. Instead, SHIB has drifted sideways ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC energizes risk-on narrative with longest winning streak in 2021
Bitcoin price is on pace to close with eight consecutive up days for the first time since December 2020 and has registered an eight-day return of 33% at the time of writing, marking the best gain since the February breakout from ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.