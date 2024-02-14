MATIC price could nosedive after holders take $9.38 million in profits within a week

- MATIC price climbed slightly on Wednesday, yielding nearly 7% weekly gains for holders.
- Wallets linked to the Polygon Foundation have deposited 15.5 million MATIC tokens to Binance in the past five days.
- MATIC holders took $9.38 million in profits between February 8 and 14, likely increasing selling pressure on the scaling token.
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s largest scaling solution, rose slightly on Wednesday after basing at a daily low of $0.8438,Wednesday, February 14. The scaling token is up over the past week, offering 6.54% gains to holders. Yet storm clouds may be ahead for MATIC as the volume of tokens being moved from wallets to exchanges has increased dramatically over the past five days – often a sign investors are getting ready to offload their holdings to the market.
Also read: XRP price trades below $0.53, Ripple plans to pivot from payments to custody
MATIC supply on exchanges climbs to 1 billion
According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, MATIC Supply on Exchanges climbed from 984.06 million on January 27 to 1 billion on Wednesday. The increase in MATIC reserves on exchange wallets is likely to increase selling pressure on the asset, boding negatively for the price.
MATIC Supply on Exchanges and price. Source: Santiment
According to data from on-chain data tracker Spotonchain, two wallets linked to the Polygon Foundation deposited 15.5 million MATIC tokens to Binance in the past five days. The MATIC tokens are worth a total of $13.2 million and the scaling asset’s price dipped slightly after each deposit.
MATIC deposit by Polygon Foundation. Source: Spotonchain
Another on-chain metric that supports a bearish thesis for the asset is the profit-taking by whales. Between February 8 and 14, MATIC holders took $9.38 million in profits according to the Network Realized Profit/Loss indicator seen in the chart below. The profit taking spikes coincide with Whale Transactions valued at $100,000 and higher. This signals large wallet investors realized gains in MATIC in the past week.
MATIC whales and profit taking. Source: Santiment
At the time of writing, MATIC price is $0.8616 on Binance and the scaling token is at a risk of decline to its Monday low of $0.8183.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple pivots from payments to custody, XRP price struggles to tackle resistance at $0.53
XRP price is trading sideways since its January 31 low of $0.4853. The altcoin is trading between resistance at $0.5397 and support at $0.4968. XRP price declined slightly on Wednesday to $0.5246 on Binance.
Here’s why Bonk Inu price could lead the meme coin pack with 30% rally
Bonk Inu (BONK) price seems to be primed for a quick move to the upside as it breached a three-week consolidation pattern. If the outlook remains bullish in the markets, BONK holders are in for a treat.
Manta Network Price Prediction: MANTA could fall 10%
Manta Network price could fall 10% to the critical Fibonacci retracement level, the 61.8% at $2.4379. The bearish outlook comes as the altcoin remains within the lower section of the Bollinger indicator, confronting resistance due to its centerline at $3.0044. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inclined south, showing that momentum is falling.
Arkham price coils up to retest $0.40 as ARKM exchange flow balance metric reads positive
Arkham price is trading with a bullish bias, consolidating above an ascending trendline to the downside. However, its upside potential is capped by another ascending trendline. The two technical formations form an ascending or rising channel.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.