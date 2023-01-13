The media’s lawyers argued the public’s right to know Bankman-Fried's sureties outweighed their privacy and safety rights, but Bankman-Fried’s lawyers strongly disagreed.
Eight major media companies including Bloomberg, The Financial Times and Reuters have demanded public disclosure of the two individuals responsible for guaranteeing FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond.
In a Jan. 12 letter addressed to New York District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, attorneys from Davis Wright Tremaine LLP — acting on behalf of the media giants — argued that “the public’s right to know Bankman-Fried's guarantors outweighed their privacy and safety rights.”
Media organizations looking to persuade the judge to unseal the identities of Bankman-Fried's guarantors include the Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, Dow Jones, The Financial Times, Insider and the Washington Post.
In making their case, the media’s lawyers used case precedent from Ghislaine Maxwell’s Dec. 2020 case — where the bond guarantors' names weren’t revealed — to argue that Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial crimes were not as serious as Maxwell’s involvement in Jeffery Epstein’s child sex traffic ring scandal:
While Mr. Bankman-Fried is accused of serious financial crimes, a public association with him does not carry nearly the same stigma as with the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal.
According to a Jan. 12 report from Reuters, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers previously argued that Bankman-Fried's sureties should be kept under wraps as Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — the parents and co-signers of Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond — have received ongoing physical threats since FTX's catastrophic collapse in early November.
If the guarantor’s names were revealed, there would be a “serious cause for concern” for the safety and welfare of those two people, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued.
On Jan. 3, Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty against all eight criminal charges related to the shock collapse of his former cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which includes wire fraud and violations of campaign finance laws among other charges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gemini and Genesis charged by SEC for violating Securities law using the Earn program
Gemini and Genesis, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, offered unregistered securities to the public. The SEC reiterated that crypto loading programs need to comply with securities law.
Algorand Price Prediction: Is this 25% upswing the start of a new rally?
Algorand price is displaying a stunning bullish performance. Still, subtle cues of the uptrend show a need for caution to be applied. Algorand price has forgotten the bearish sentiment lingering around risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price rallies to $18,880 as US inflation rate drops to 6.5%
Bitcoin reacted positively to the announcement of the US CPI for the month of December 2022, as did the rest of the crypto market. Bullishness in the stock market is also expected over the next few days. However, this good news might have been a one-time thing.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't steal funds, blames Binance CEO CZ for the collapse
FTX saga noted another major development on Thursday as the former CEO of the bankrupt exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), came forward to present his side of the story in a blog post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview”.
Bitcoin: A crypto beginner’s guide to Nonfarm Payrolls and its effects on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the general crypto markets have been highly correlated with the stock markets since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. Since then, macroeconomic news have been affecting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) monthly release is one such significant event, with the December version to be published on January 6 at 13:30 GMT.