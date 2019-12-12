Luno to bring Ripple’s XRP trading in Malaysia by early 2020

- XRP is not only a trading instrument but also a cross-border remittance digital currency according to Luno GM David Low.
- Luno is focusing on customer safety and regulatory compliance.
The cryptocurrency trading platform, Luno Malaysia is set to add support for Ripple’s XRP trading at the beginning of 2020. The company considers XRP a viable asset as it has been approved by the Securities Commission (SC). The head of Luno Asia, Vijay Ayyar said in regards to the impending support:
“So it is definitely a possibility we are exploring. However, it is not yet listed on Luno. What we can say at this time is that we are planning to increase our cryptocurrency offerings as we grow, while keeping customer’s safety and compliance with regulations as our highest priority.”
Luno believes that XRP is experiencing high demand in the country not just as a trading asset but for cross-border transfers. Introducing XRP will have a positive impact on the market as it trades alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Luno South-East Asia GM David Low told the Malaysian Reserve (TMR) that:
“Ripple also has a remittance use case which we are excited about. That’s why we want to introduce it to Malaysians, as it allows people on the platform to access and learn about it, and figure out new ways to use this technology for their benefits.”
In the meantime, XRP is exchanging hands at $0.21 after a subtle 0.8% loss on the day. The declines are not unique to XRP as Bitcoin is down 0.73% while Ethereum is trading 0.66% lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Tezos (XTZ) staking supported by Kraken, the initial market reaction is muted.
Tezos (XTZ) bumped into a psychological $1.60 on Wednesday and retreated to $1.5395 by the time of writing. The coin now takes 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.