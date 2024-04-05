- Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday.
- The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
- Terra Classic LUNC price is down nearly 5%.
Terra Classic (LUNC) price is down on Friday as lawyers that represent Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon work on final arguments for a civil lawsuit. The SEC alleges that the firm and founder Kwon misled investors about the stability of their stablecoin TerraUSD and brought fraud charges against the firm.
The final arguments will be made to the jury on April 5.
LUNC holders gear up for action in the lawsuit
LUNC is the token of the original Terra chain that was named Terra Classic after the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA and UST. Despite the collapse of the stablecoin, the Terra Classic token continues to maintain its own blockchain and community.
Lawyers of Terraform Labs and Do Kwon are defending against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) allegations that the firm engaged in fraud and misled investors. The lawyers will make their final arguments to a jury.
The SEC is seeking civil penalties and requested a ban on both the founder and the firm from the US securities industry. Do Kwon is not expected to attend the trial as the Terraform Labs founder awaits extradition in Montenegro.
LUNC price is down 5% at around $0.0001330 as holders await the court proceedings in the trial. The asset posted nearly 17% losses in the past week.
Binance burnt over 4 billion LUNC tokens on April 1. The burn failed to catalyze gains in LUNC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
Ethereum yet to recover as more questions arise about its staking products
Asset manager DWS Group lists Ethereum ETC on German stock exchange Deutsche Borse. The declining share of liquid staking protocol Lido could help Ethereum to escape "security" classification, according to JP Morgan analysts.
Crypto trading volume in centralized exchanges surge to all-time high in March
Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
XRP price ranges below $0.60 despite Ripple stablecoin launch announcement
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.