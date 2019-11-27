  • The general sentiment in the crypto market is bullish today.
  • LTC/USD trades 0.45% lower while Bitcoin moves nearly 1% in the black.

LTC/USD Hourly Chart

Looking at the hourly chart below its clear to see that the 47.22 level is giving LTC/USD some trouble.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has broken higher and maybe this can have a lagging effect on Litecoin.

Longterm. this level was pretty significant back on 23rd October as it was where price found support after a heavy drop.

If it does give way the 48.80 level could be the next target on the way up.

Litecoin analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.9395
Today Daily Change -0.1157
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 47.0552
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.4831
Daily SMA50 56.3606
Daily SMA100 62.0041
Daily SMA200 83.976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.6804
Previous Daily Low 45.3912
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 46.8059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.2657
Daily Pivot Point S1 45.7374
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.4197
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.4482
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.0266
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.9981
Daily Pivot Point R3 50.3159

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

