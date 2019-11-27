- The general sentiment in the crypto market is bullish today.
- LTC/USD trades 0.45% lower while Bitcoin moves nearly 1% in the black.
LTC/USD Hourly Chart
Looking at the hourly chart below its clear to see that the 47.22 level is giving LTC/USD some trouble.
Bitcoin, on the other hand, has broken higher and maybe this can have a lagging effect on Litecoin.
Longterm. this level was pretty significant back on 23rd October as it was where price found support after a heavy drop.
If it does give way the 48.80 level could be the next target on the way up.
Additional Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|46.9395
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1157
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|47.0552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.4831
|Daily SMA50
|56.3606
|Daily SMA100
|62.0041
|Daily SMA200
|83.976
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|45.3912
|Previous Weekly High
|60.0877
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.6415
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|46.8059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.7374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.4197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.4482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.0266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.9981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.3159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
