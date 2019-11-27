The general sentiment in the crypto market is bullish today.

LTC/USD trades 0.45% lower while Bitcoin moves nearly 1% in the black.

LTC/USD Hourly Chart

Looking at the hourly chart below its clear to see that the 47.22 level is giving LTC/USD some trouble.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has broken higher and maybe this can have a lagging effect on Litecoin.

Longterm. this level was pretty significant back on 23rd October as it was where price found support after a heavy drop.

If it does give way the 48.80 level could be the next target on the way up.

Additional Levels