LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales

  • Litecoin enters a partnership with a videogame company Atari.
  • LTC/USD is hovering below $46.00 amid low trading activity.

Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020. The news came on the back of the Litecoin Foundation partnership with the legendary videogame company of Atari.

The CEO of Atari, Fred Chesnais, said that LTC was easy to use, while its transaction costs were low, which was perfect for the Atari ecosystem.

We are pleased to have Litecoin as a means of payment for the Atari Token Sales. Litecoin’s ease-of-use and low transaction costs make it a perfect fit for use alongside the Atari Token and other projects.
 

LTC/USD: Technical picture

At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.69, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. On the intraday level, LTC/USD is supported by $45.00 with 1-hour SMA50 located on the approach to that level. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $44.50 (1-hour SMA100). The coin continues moving within the short-term upside trend line now located at $44.40.

On the upside, a sustainable move above $46.20 (intraday high) is needed for the upside to gain traction and bring $47.00 into focus. The next resistance is created by the recent high at $47.50.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

