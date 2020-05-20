LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales

- Litecoin enters a partnership with a videogame company Atari.
- LTC/USD is hovering below $46.00 amid low trading activity.
Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020. The news came on the back of the Litecoin Foundation partnership with the legendary videogame company of Atari.
The CEO of Atari, Fred Chesnais, said that LTC was easy to use, while its transaction costs were low, which was perfect for the Atari ecosystem.
We are pleased to have Litecoin as a means of payment for the Atari Token Sales. Litecoin’s ease-of-use and low transaction costs make it a perfect fit for use alongside the Atari Token and other projects.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.69, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. On the intraday level, LTC/USD is supported by $45.00 with 1-hour SMA50 located on the approach to that level. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $44.50 (1-hour SMA100). The coin continues moving within the short-term upside trend line now located at $44.40.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $46.20 (intraday high) is needed for the upside to gain traction and bring $47.00 into focus. The next resistance is created by the recent high at $47.50.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
It's the turn of the Ethereum in the face of the apparent weakness of Bitcoin. The technical indicators in the Bitcoin dominance chart show a bearish structure.
LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales
Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Ethereum has been growing stronger against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. The main goal has been to correct from the downward trend the pair embarked on towards ...
XRP/USD: Ripple's XRP may get a boost from new Wordpress plugin
Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. XRP/USD retreated from the intraday high of $0.2061 to trade at $0.2045 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.