LTC Price Prediction: The road is long to recovery, but Litecoin will test $160.00 next week

- Litecoin is moving higher for the fourth day in a row.
- The general sentiment in Bitcoin and on global financial markets is helping LTC with higher prices.
- LTC in a challenging zone, $160 potential target for next week
The global recovery is helping several assets across the board and Litecoin is one of them. LTC is on a winning streak with four days of gains in a row, and it doesn’t seem to end soon.
Litecoin can jump 10% within the week to the upside
Litecoin is on a winning streak. Today is the fourth day in a row that the cryptocurrency is printing green figures. And it does not look like it is coming to an end for now. With LTC now at $145.00, Litecoin could go to the $160.00 target, a 10% profit.
Since the dip from LTC to $105.00, we have seen a recovery towards $145.00, where we are today. Between $138.00 and $157.00 (red zone), that area has many resistances to the upside. However, the first hurdles did not show any problems for buyers, so momentum within LTC itself is there.
Litecoin initially bounced off the yellow ascending trendline around $117.00 and will be trying to test the descending trendline at $160.00.
With higher lows and higher highs, the buyers/bulls are very much in control of LTC. The trend seems to be clearing the red zone towards $157.00, and that is just a sigh away from the $160.00 psychological level.
Add to that the general sentiment in the markets just before the summer, with Nasdaq hitting new all-time highs and Bitcoin on a winning streak as well these past few days, LTC has the ideal environment for buyers to step in and push Litecoin further upwards.
LTC/USD Daily Chart
Litecoin has the potential to move higher towards $160.00 if it can keep this winning streak and clear out the red zone with a lot of resistance. Not only technical but also psychological and the general sentiment is favoring the upside in LTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance stays put despite FCA warning while BNB price eyes 18% upswing
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, received a warning from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). While this news was blown out of proportion, Binance explained why it had not changed its stance despite the warnings.
Cardano anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since June 3 without any substantial higher highs, suggesting that the bears are plaguing the markets. As ADA trades inside a tight range, it consolidates between two converging trend lines and anticipates a massive breakout.
Ark Investment Management partners with 21Shares to file for Bitcoin ETF
Ark Invest’s newly proposed Bitcoin ETF has been one of the latest addition to a growing list of applications for a crypto ETF in the United States. The investment management firm has partnered with 21Shares for a joint Bitcoin ETF filing with the US SEC.
Morgan Stanley owns significant stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as revealed by SEC filing
Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley reportedly snapped up a significant number of shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of late April, according to a recent filing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.