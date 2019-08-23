Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD price is vulnerable within a bearish pennant

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price on Friday is trading in the green, up some 2.40%. 
  • LTC/USD price action is moving within consolidation mode, having formed a bearish pennant structure. 
  • A retest of the breached daily pennant structure, which the bears forced a way out of last week. 

 

Spot rate:                 75.20

Relative change:      +2.40%

High:                         76.03

Low:                          72.51

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 75.2201
Today Daily Change 1.7449
Today Daily Change % 2.37
Today daily open 73.4752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 83.1189
Daily SMA50 93.375
Daily SMA100 105.3958
Daily SMA200 84.4645
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.6485
Previous Daily Low 71.0077
Previous Weekly High 91.3658
Previous Weekly Low 70.8917
Previous Monthly High 127.2049
Previous Monthly Low 76.4679
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.2577
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.3985
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4391
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.4029
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.7982
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0799
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.6846
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.7208

 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a breach. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  •  Price action breaks out from a descending wedge structure, leaving door open to some buying momentum. 

