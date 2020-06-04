Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD is inside a daily symmetrical triangle waiting for a clear breakout

LTC/USD is inside a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart awaiting a breakout to $50 and above.

A break of the pattern would lead LTC towards $64, the next resistance level.

Litecoin is trading inside an evident symmetrical triangle formed in the past month and a half. LTC/USD recovered from the crash on June 2 after successfully defending both the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.

LTC/USD daily chart

Bulls can find a clear resistance level at $49.92, the high set on June 2 before the massive rejection. Unfortunately, that’s not the only resistance point as Litecoin formed another high at $50.87 back on April 30. The daily RSI has cooled off and LTC continues trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the daily chart. The nearest and most important support level is the low on June 2, at $44.54, marked with the green horizontal line.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows another line of resistance at $48.08, formed on May 30 and a support level at $46.30. Bulls have done a great job of defending the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA here as well. A clear loss of these two EMAs could indicate a shift in momentum favoring the bears.

LTC/USD technical levels