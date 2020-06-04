Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD is inside a daily symmetrical triangle waiting for a clear breakout

  • LTC/USD is inside a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart awaiting a breakout to $50 and above.
  • A break of the pattern would lead LTC towards $64, the next resistance level.

 

Litecoin is trading inside an evident symmetrical triangle formed in the past month and a half. LTC/USD recovered from the crash on June 2 after successfully defending both the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. 

LTC/USD daily chart

LTCUSD

Bulls can find a clear resistance level at $49.92, the high set on June 2 before the massive rejection. Unfortunately, that’s not the only resistance point as Litecoin formed another high at $50.87 back on April 30. The daily RSI has cooled off and LTC continues trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the daily chart. The nearest and most important support level is the low on June 2, at $44.54, marked with the green horizontal line.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

LTCUSD

The 4-hour chart shows another line of resistance at $48.08, formed on May 30 and a support level at $46.30. Bulls have done a great job of defending the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA here as well. A clear loss of these two EMAs could indicate a shift in momentum favoring the bears.

LTC/USD technical levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 47.0886
Today Daily Change -0.0399
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 47.1285
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 44.5469
Daily SMA50 44.4987
Daily SMA100 45.0096
Daily SMA200 49.8418
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.4441
Previous Daily Low 45.2908
Previous Weekly High 45.3078
Previous Weekly Low 41.7519
Previous Monthly High 50.0012
Previous Monthly Low 39.3673
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 46.6215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.1133
Daily Pivot Point S1 45.7981
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.4678
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.6448
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.9514
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.7744
Daily Pivot Point R3 50.1047

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

