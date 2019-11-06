Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bullish pennant breakout as price jumps over 2%

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Litecoin price is one of the outperformers in comparison to the rest of the market, trading in minor positive of 0.30%. 
  • LTC/USD range-breakouts are eyed, penannt structure eyed via the 60-minute. 
  • A surge of upside momentum seen in the latter part of trading on Tuesday, after a range-bound session. 

 

Spot rate:                 133.52

Relative change:      +3.55%

High:                        398.04

Low:                         378.85

 

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 129.0505
Today Daily Change -0.7499
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 129.8004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.628
Daily SMA50 92.1646
Daily SMA100 80.21
Daily SMA200 57.2995
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.6156
Previous Daily Low 112.6861
Previous Weekly High 121.1976
Previous Weekly Low 97.5782
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.7665
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.5351
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.1191
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.4378
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.1896
Daily Pivot Point R1 136.0487
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.2969
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.9782

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Bulls smash out from a bullish penannt structure seen via the 60-minute chart view. 

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

  • Next major demand zone is eyed up around the $170-180 price range, last traded up here in May 2018. 

 

