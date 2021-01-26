Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC trims early gains to retest 138.00, key support lines in focus

- LTC/USD fails to keep the corrective recovery, attacks intraday low.
- U-turn from 100-bar SMA, downbeat MACD favor sellers.
- Short-term falling trend line adds to the upside filters.
LTC/USD fades the day-start bounce off 136.15 while stepping back from 139.75, currently around 137.53, during early Tuesday. The altcoin took a U-turn from 100-bar SMA while portraying its weakness the previous day. Also on the negative side could be the MACD histogram that flirts with the LTC/USD bears.
As a result, the LTC/USD is expected to probe Sunday’s low near 134.00 while eyeing an upward sloping trend line from December 11, at 131.80 now.
Though, any further downside past-131.80 will be challenged by a five-week-old support line near 126.20.
Meanwhile, LTC/USD buyers are likely to return on the upside break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 145.80. However, a descending resistance line from January 10, close to 152.00, becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls afterward.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained rise beyond 152.00 will have the previous week’s top near 166.00 as an intermediate halt during the rise to the monthly peak surrounding 186.00.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.5972
|Today Daily Change
|0.5019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|137.0953
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.9756
|Daily SMA50
|126.284
|Daily SMA100
|96.7168
|Daily SMA200
|74.0037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.6597
|Previous Daily Low
|136.6597
|Previous Weekly High
|166.1888
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.8396
|Previous Monthly High
|139.2186
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.0602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.8617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.4577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.2834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.4716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.2834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.2835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.4716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.2835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
