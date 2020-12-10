Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC buyers struggle to justify bounce off five-week-old support above 77.00

  • LTC/USD fades corrective recovery from short-term key support line.
  • Break of 21-day EMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • 50-day EMA, 70.00 threshold add to the downside filters.

LTC/USD fails to extend the pullback from an eight-day low, marked on Wednesday, while recently easing to 77.45 during early Thursday. The crypto major dropped after breaking 21-day EMA for the first time in December.

However, an upward sloping trend line from November 04, at 72.12 now, triggered the quote’s U-turn.

Even so, LTC/USD prices keep the EMA breakdown amid bearish MACD signals, which in turn suggest another downbeat session towards breaking the key support line around 72.10.

It should, however, be noted that the 50-day EMA, currently around 71.30, will precede the 70.00 psychological magnet to challenge the pair bears below the stated support line.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 78.95 needs to cross a falling trend line from the month’s start, close to 83.40, to recall the buyers.

In doing so, the 80.00 round-figure can offer intermediate entertainment to the pair traders.

LTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.4509
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 77.4509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.0247
Daily SMA50 69.0511
Daily SMA100 58.5236
Daily SMA200 53.9696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.1739
Previous Daily Low 72.1925
Previous Weekly High 92.9516
Previous Weekly Low 71.6463
Previous Monthly High 94.0196
Previous Monthly Low 51.5701
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4774
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.7043
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.9576
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.7228
Daily Pivot Point R1 79.6858
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.9206
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.6672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

