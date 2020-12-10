Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC buyers struggle to justify bounce off five-week-old support above 77.00

- LTC/USD fades corrective recovery from short-term key support line.
- Break of 21-day EMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- 50-day EMA, 70.00 threshold add to the downside filters.
LTC/USD fails to extend the pullback from an eight-day low, marked on Wednesday, while recently easing to 77.45 during early Thursday. The crypto major dropped after breaking 21-day EMA for the first time in December.
However, an upward sloping trend line from November 04, at 72.12 now, triggered the quote’s U-turn.
Even so, LTC/USD prices keep the EMA breakdown amid bearish MACD signals, which in turn suggest another downbeat session towards breaking the key support line around 72.10.
It should, however, be noted that the 50-day EMA, currently around 71.30, will precede the 70.00 psychological magnet to challenge the pair bears below the stated support line.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 78.95 needs to cross a falling trend line from the month’s start, close to 83.40, to recall the buyers.
In doing so, the 80.00 round-figure can offer intermediate entertainment to the pair traders.
LTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.4509
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|77.4509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.0247
|Daily SMA50
|69.0511
|Daily SMA100
|58.5236
|Daily SMA200
|53.9696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.1739
|Previous Daily Low
|72.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|92.9516
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.6463
|Previous Monthly High
|94.0196
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.5701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.7043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.6858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.9206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.6672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
