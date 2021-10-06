Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bulls target $190 next

- Litecoin price is faced with tough headwinds as the bulls hope to conquer $190.
- The 200 four-hour SMA has acted as stiff resistance for LTC since mid-September.
- Only a break above $174.50 would see Litecoin price tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern.
Litecoin price has one last obstacle in its path before it can aim higher at $190. The strength of the resistance ahead may hinder a potential LTC rally if the altcoin fails to slice above a key technical indicator.
Litecoin price at pivotal point
Litecoin price is swaying within an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart as it continues to trend higher. LTC is now faced with the one last, tough hurdle that has restricted the altcoin from further growth since September 19.
If the governing technical pattern is robust, Litecoin price would aim to tag the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $190. However, it has a sturdy roadblock to tackle before the bullish target can be realized.
The 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) is acting as stiff resistance for Litecoin price at $174.50, coinciding with the breakout line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). Only if the bulls are able to break above this level would LTC rally toward the topside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern.
Following the aforementioned resistance level, Litecoin price could face further headwinds at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $183.60.
The Arms Index (TRIN) indicator, which gauges overall market sentiment, suggests that there are more buyers in the market than sellers. However, buying pressure must also increase in order for the bulls to reach the optimistic target.
LTC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, should the bears take charge, Litecoin price would discover immediate support at the 20 four-hour SMA, which corresponds to the lower boundary of the parallel channel as well as the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $168.40. This area should act as a strong foothold for LTC unless further selling pressure emerges.
If a spike in sell orders unfolds, Litecoin price may fall further toward $163.20, where the support line given by the MRI sits. If LTC continues to suffer from the strength of the bears, the altcoin could drop toward the 50 and 100 four-hour SMAs at $160.30 and $158.30, respectively.
Additional support will emerge at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $153.20 if the market continues to weaken.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
SEC has no plans to ban crypto but decision would be up to Congress
Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman was asked recently whether the agency would follow China in banning cryptocurrencies. Gensler asserted that the regulator would not ban digital assets, but the decision would be up to Congress. The agency continues to keep an eye on stablecoins which ...
XLM presents a 200% opportunity to catch up with the rest of the market
XLM price action has certainly been a disappointment to its supporters. Considering that cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu have rallied over 60% and Bitcoin itself over 20%, it is easy to see why XLM bulls are frustrated.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto markets position for new bullish expansion phase
Bitcoin price fulfills all conditions necessary to complete an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout setup. Ethereum price, hot on the tail of Bitcoin’s performance, positions for the same Ichimoku breakout as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.