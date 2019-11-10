Litecoin price prediction: Further upside remains in play amid bullish technical set up

- LTC bulls back in charge as weekend love for crypto market returns.
- The coin looks to regain the 64 handle and beyond.
The sixth most widely traded cryptocurrency - Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 4.02B, extends its bullish momentum for the second day in a row this Sunday. The coin is back on the 63 handle, having gathered pace above the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) of the latest decline for the renewed upside. The bulls now target the last week’s high at 64.32, rejoicing the resurgence of the weekend love for most digital currencies. At the press time, the price trade near 63.20, up 1.75% on the day and 3.20% over the last 24 hours.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
As observed on the hourly sticks, following the head and shoulders (H&S) breakout on Saturday, the price remains on track to reach the pattern target around 64.80 region. Bolstering the upbeat momentum, a bullish flag pattern is spotted, suggesting that the coin is bidding for the next push higher, with the immediate focus now on last week’s high at 64.32, where the horizontal trendline resistance coincide. On a sustained break above the last, the bulls are likely to face stiff resistance around 64.70/80, the confluence of the H&S as well as bull flag pattern target. The further upside is also justified by the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is seen reversing from the oversold territory.
Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned by the falling trendline support at 62.66, below which the next supports awaits at the upward sloping 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and the horizontal 100-HMA, now located at 61.82.
LTC/USD Levels to watch
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.164
|Today Daily Change
|1.0870
|Today Daily Change %
|1.75
|Today daily open
|62.077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.1872
|Daily SMA50
|58.033
|Daily SMA100
|67.1517
|Daily SMA200
|85.4243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.3296
|Previous Daily Low
|60.1714
|Previous Weekly High
|64.3264
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.3543
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.5052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.9958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.5642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.6842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.0388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
