- Litecoin price is currently trading in a short-term uptrend but faces one last resistance level.
- On-chain metrics are in favor of Litecoin and suggest the digital asset is poised for a breakout.
Litecoin is up by 17% since the last local bottom at $69 established on December 11. The digital asset has established a short-term uptrend and only needs to crack one last resistance level at $84 to aim for $100.
Litecoin price aims for $93 as bullish momentum increases
On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin has formed an uptrend after establishing several higher lows and higher highs. Additionally, bulls have conquered the 50-SMA and 100-SMA levels as support,
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The next hurdle in the way of bulls is the resistance level at $84 which has been tested several times in the past. A breakout above this point would quickly push Litecoin price towards $93 with the potential to aim for $100.
LTC IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows almost no resistance on the way up with the most significant level at $84 which gives credence to the bullish outlook above. On the other hand, the IOMAP does indicate Litecoin has a lot of support on the way down from $80.
However, the inability from the bulls to hold the 50-SMA support level could quickly drive Litecoin price to at least the 100-SMA at $78 and as low as $70 in the long-term if selling pressure continues mounting after the initial breakdown.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
