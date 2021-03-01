Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC targets $260 as whales go into a buying frenzy

- Litecoin price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
- LTC bulls have just defended a crucial support level and aim for a significant rebound.
- A key indicator is on the verge of presenting a strong buy signal for LTC.
Litecoin price is still down by 30% since its 2021 peak of $247. However, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a recovery, and Litecoin bulls are planning to take advantage of it.
Litecoin price poised for greatness as whales continue to accumulate
On the 12-hour chart, Litecoin price remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel and has just defended the lower trendline support. Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a red ‘8’ candlestick which is usually followed by a buy signal.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
The confirmation of the buy signal has the potential to drive Litecoin price towards the middle trendline of the channel at $220 and up to the upper boundary at $260.
LTC Holders Distribution
Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 LTC has significantly increased since February 8, from a low of 110 to 117 currently, which indicates large holders believe Litecoin price will rise even more.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
On the flip side, if the bears can push Litecoin price below the key support level of $165, the digital asset can quickly fall towards $130 and as low as $90 in the longer-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum on threshold for 15% upswing
The weekend session was not yielding for many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Besides, the majority of the cryptoasset spiraled further, continuing with last week's bearish impulses.
One key level separates Algorand price from a massive 26% jump
Algorand price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset is up by 15% in the past 24 hours and bulls aim for more.
EGLD aims for a 30% rebound amind market’s recovery
Elrond price is contained inside a parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant rebound in the past 24 hours.
VET breakout explores open-air toward the beckoning $0.06
VeChain has lifted off the recent support at $0.0.35. The bullish momentum increased in intensity after stepping above the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.