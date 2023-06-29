- Litecoin price is trading along a bullish trendline with resistance at $86.50 on the daily timeframe.
- LTC flipping this hurdle back into support could trigger a fresh rally, potentially reaching the $100.00 high.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis for the BTC fork will occur on a daily candlestick close below $76.15.
Litecoin (LTC) price enjoys the same optimism as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, trading with a bullish bias on the daily timeframe. Several indicators support the positivity, which suggests an imminent rally if bulls maintain their buying appetite.
Also Read: Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
Litecoin price correcting the June 28 losses
Litecoin (LTC) price remains bullish despite a volatile price action. This is evidenced by LTC consolidating along an uptrend line, which has acted as support since November 2022. The current optimism comes as the altcoin enjoys the same status as Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the eyes of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, Litecoin is among the four cryptocurrencies marked for EDX Markets under the stewardship of Wall Street giants like Fidelity Digital Assets, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities, who have backed the new crypto exchange, as reported.
Institutional investors now trade BTC, Ethereum (ETH), BCH, and LTC on the EDX Market. Sei Labs co-founder and Chief Economist at BTCM, Jeff Feng, attributed this selection to the SEC perceiving the four cryptos as commodities in an interview with Decrypt.
Trending #Bitcoin News— cryptowise.finance (@cryptowise_fin) June 29, 2023
Why Did Citadel-Backed EDX List Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash?#cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency $BTC #BTC
Follow for more pic.twitter.com/DYywQlMPbS
This means they are immune to potential legal challenges.
To confirm the bullish outlook in the LTC market, Litecoin price must break above the $86.50 resistance level. Flipping it back into support would see the BTC fork restore above the uptrend line, increasing the odds for a continued uptrend.
Such a move could see Litecoin price extend north, potentially tagging the $100.00 target, or in a highly bullish case, reclaim the mid-February and April 18 highs around $103.07.
Several indicators bolster this optimism, starting with the Awesome Oscillators (AO) moving above the midline. The positivity of this market momentum indicator means bullish forces are currently driving the market.
Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was tipping north, suggesting rising momentum. If bulls maintain this accumulation interest, the Litecoin price could confirm the northbound move.
LTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, LTC could invalidate today’s gains and continue south if Litecoin price is rejected by the $86.50 resistance level. The ensuing selling pressure could see the altcoin drop further from the uptrend line, potentially revisiting the $76.15 support level before an attempted pullback.
Nevertheless, a strong break below the level as mentioned above would invalidate the bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.