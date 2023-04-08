Litecoin price could jump 35% after LTC holders’ accumulation phase nears its end

- Litecoin price consolidates inside a bullish pennant pattern that forecasts a 35% upswing to $125.
- In a highly bullish case, investors can expect LTC to extend beyond $125 and tag the $131 hurdle.
- A daily candlestick close below $87 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin price shows a clear sign of tightening below a crucial hurdle. This development could reveal its intentions on April 10 as the second week of quarter two kickstarts. The formed setup forecasts a bullish outlook for LTC, so investors need to keep a close eye on the altcoin for potential breakouts.
Litecoin price prepares for new week’s volatility
Litecoin price is hovering inside a bullish pennant formation. This technical setup contains a massive run-up followed by a tight consolidation. In this case, LTC’s 35% ascent between March 11 and 24 formed a flagpole. Following this is the ongoing consolidation in the form of a pennant. Combined, this formation is termed a bullish pennant.
This continuation pattern forecasts a 35% upswing which is obtained by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point. For Litecoin price, the breakout point could occur around $92, which reveals a target of $125.
In addition to breaking out from the bullish pennant formation, Litecoin price needs to flip the $95 hurdle into a support floor. This move will be a secondary confirmation of an upswing.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart
While the 35% forecast for Litecoin price is based on the bullish pennant formation, a failure to push past the formed setup and the $95 hurdle will signal weakness in the buyers’ camp.
In such a case, if Litecoin price produces a daily candlestick close below the critical support level at $87, it will invalidate the pennant formation and its bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype. A major Ethereum upgrade is slated to occur on April 12, this is a driver for narratives surrounding Ethereum scaling and the zk hype.
This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution
Solana, a layer 1 blockchain, has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.
Dogecoin price drops 5% minutes after Elon Musk’s Twitter restores its bird logo
Dogecoin has dropped after Twitter pulled down the Shiba Inu dog logo and resumed its bird use. DOGE is down almost 8% in the last 24 hours, with the 1-day chart indicating the possibility of a prolonged downtrend that could see the altcoin resume its April 2 lows before another leg down.
Avalanche Cortina upgrade goes live on protocol’s testnet, AVAX price surges
Avalanche went live with its Cortina upgrade on Thursday, April 6, marking the readiness of a switch between the X-Chain and Snowman++ consensus. The transition was implemented to make the chain work with Avalanche Warp Messaging and would benefit X-Chain since it can seek support from different exchanges.
Bitcoin: BTC leaves investors guessing its next move
Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.