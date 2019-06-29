- Litecoin tracks the recovery in its rivals, led by Bitcoin.
- Bulls target a break above 20-hourly SMA for a sustained recovery.
The fifth most traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, is seen making recovery attempts so far this Saturday after having witnessed aggressive selling earlier today amid a broader market sell-off. The coin stalled its correction post-Thursday’s slump and fell as low as 115.08 before recovering to 117.50 levels, where it now wavers.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) has managed to recover nearly 1.7% over the last 24 hours but still remains 17% down over the week. Despite such a big loss in value, Litecoin maintains a market capitalization of $7.34B, or 2.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
Looking ahead, the technical picture on the hourly sticks points to a potential upside only if the prices manage a sustained break above the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (SMA) that is located at 117.96. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounced from the oversold territory and ticked upwards, strengthening the case for the continued recovery momentum.
Should the coin fail to chew the offers near the 118 handle, the rates could revisit the daily lows. A break below the last would bring the 50-daily SMA at 114.40 back in play.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Levels to Watch
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.34
|Today Daily Change
|-2.8039
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.35
|Today daily open
|119.4188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.5574
|Daily SMA50
|113.6095
|Daily SMA100
|94.0963
|Daily SMA200
|66.5669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.6887
|Previous Daily Low
|112.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|142.6333
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.8976
|Previous Monthly High
|122.0347
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.2185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|116.0746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.1192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.8196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.0349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.2036
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.9883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.2879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market overview: BTC/USD re-enters $12,000 as the weekend love continues
Bitcoin has a special relationship with the weekend sessions. Such that the love has not been affected by the devastating losses experienced yesterday. The largest digital asset is in the middle of a staged recovery from the lows formed at $10,300; representing an increase in the value of 8.5% on Friday.
NEO market overview: NEO/USD leads market recovery spiking 5% in tandem with Bitcoin’s 5.5% gain
NEO found support at $16.00 following the acute selling pressure cryptocurrencies had to endure yesterday. NEO navigated the sea of red immediately after breaking above $20.00 hurdle. A new 2019 high was formed at $20.84 before the bears took over control.
Ripple’s SBI Group Partner: Seven Japan-based banks to join MoneyTap
Ripple’s leading strategic partner in Japan SBI Group has announced that the MoneyTap transfer platform is welcoming seven more participants. Among them is Chikubo, Ashiga, Towa, Shimane, Toho and Fukushima Banks.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - 28 June
Ripple’s XRP has reversed the gains of two weeks, crashing from the recent high of $0.5073 (June 22) to as low as $0.3893 on Thursday. Notably, the sharpest movement was registered on Thursday, as the coin lost over 10% of its value in a matter of hours amid massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.