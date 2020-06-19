Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD trends in a downward channel formation, within the green Ichimoku cloud

- LTC/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day.
- The MACD shows sustained bearish market momentum.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD fell from $43.426 to $43.07 in the early hours of Friday as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s%R is trending at -70, right next to the oversold zone following recent price action. The MACD indicates sustained bearish momentum.
Support and Resistance
LTC/USD has strong resistance at $43.80, $44.55, SMA 50 and SMA 20. On the downside, healthy support lies at $42.35 and $41.15.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9314.59
|Today Daily Change
|-62.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|9376.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9607.74
|Daily SMA50
|9372.66
|Daily SMA100
|8038.38
|Daily SMA200
|8229.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9480.16
|Previous Daily Low
|9270.95
|Previous Weekly High
|10007.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|9072.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9350.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9400.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9271.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9166.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9062.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9481.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9585.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9690.24
