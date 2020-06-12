- LTC/USD is recovering after a major slump on Thursday.
- A strong resistance is created by the upper boundary of the precious consolidation channel at $47.00.
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.
Litecoin's on-chain data
Only 20.9% of Litecoin addresses are making money at a current price. The next strong resistance is created by a cluster of 126k addresses in the range from $44.00 to $46.00. They hold over 4 million LTC and make it harder for the bulls to pass through. The number of large transactions (242) stayed mostly unchanged through the week, while their aggregate value amounted to $2.45 million.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, LTC/USD is testing the lower boundary of the broken channel at $44.30. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may gain traction with the next focus on $45.50 strengthened by 1-hour SMA100, daily SMA50 and 1-hour SMA50 located around this barrier. This local resistance, once broken, will open up the way to the upper line of the above-said channel at $47.00.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $44.00. However, a sustainable move below this area will open up the way towards the stronger barrier at $43.00, which is reinforced with the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band.
The RSI on a daily chart has reversed to the upside signalling that an extended recovery may be under way.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
