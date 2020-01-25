Litecoin Price analysis: LTC/USD recovery stalled as Charlie Lee mulls the idea of miners' donations

- Charlie Lee supports the idea of donating miners' rewards.
- LTC/USD recovery may be limited by SMA50 on 1-hour chart.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $53.20, down nearly 2% since the beginning of the day. The seventh larges digital asset with the current market value of $4.3 billion has been moving within a short-term bearish trend amid low volatility.
Litecoin may follow the lead of Bitcoin Cash
While commending the initiative of the Bitcoin Cash community to force miners to transfer 12.5% of their revenues, the creator of Litecoin Charlie Lee suggested that miners should donate 1% of their block rewards (0.125 LTC) to the ecosystem development. He also added that the donations should be completely voluntary.
He wrote on Twitter:
I think a better way to fund development is mining pools voluntarily donate a portion of the block reward. How about Litecoin pools donate 1% (0.125 LTC) of block rewards to the @LTCFoundation? If every miner/pool does this, it amounts to about $1.5MM donation per year!
He also added that due to merged mining of Dogecoin and other coins based on Scrypt algorithm, miners are able to receive over 105% of block rewards. What's more pool of miners can decide on the target. of their donations, for example, Litecoin.com or The Lite School.
The community reaction was controversial. Someone supported the initiative, while others expressed doubts and suggested that Lee should have donated the proceeds from selling his coins in 2017.
LTC/USD: technical picture
LTC/USD hit the bottom at $50.65 on January 24 and has been recovering ever since. However, the further upside may be limited by SMA50 1-hour at $53.60, which is closely followed by the short-term downside trend line. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on SMA100 at $55.50 and SMA200 1-hour at $57.00.
On the downside, the support comes at $52.00 ( the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). A sustainable move below this area will take us towards the recent low of $50.65. If the price breaks below $50.00, SMA50 daily at $46.50 will come into focus.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears take over and draw a bloody moon
Cryptographer and computer scientist Nick Szabo, has presented in his Twitter account a study on the "risk-benefit" ratio of different assets. The study used a Sharpe Ratio over four years Hodl period.
ETH/USD bears flip the bulls, target shifts to $5
Ethereum Classic is facing the ultimate correction following a massive bull-run that had it hit January highs around $12 from December lows at $3.41. The persuasive urge upwards has, however, ended in losses due to a lack of ...
Ripple's CEO sees an era of IPO in cryptocurrency industry
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has lost over 5% in recent 24 hours and hit the low of $0.2136 on Friday. XRP/USD is moving within a clear bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
The Crypto Sector in selloff mode searches a support zone
Most of the cryptocurrency sector accelerated the losses after breaking the neckline of support that was holding their prices. The selling pressure was in almost all digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...