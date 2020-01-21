Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD near-term vulnerabilities point to the downside

  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD like many of its peers is moving within consolidation mode, ahead of next committed moves. 
  • Near-term price action demonstrates some vulnerabilities to the downside for Litecoin. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

The daily candlesticks continue to wick and catch support in the $55 zone. Failure to hold could see the price slammed back down to $50. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is moving within a near-term bearish flag structure, subject to a breakout south.

 

Spot rate:                 57.28

Relative change:    +0.30%

High:                        57.98

Low:                         56.82 

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 57.1946
Today Daily Change 0.0770
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 57.1176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 49.9895
Daily SMA50 45.497
Daily SMA100 50.4592
Daily SMA200 65.5013
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.186
Previous Daily Low 55.7524
Previous Weekly High 63.1744
Previous Weekly Low 48.8443
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.6821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 57.2564
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.8513
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.5851
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.4177
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.285
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.4523
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.7186

 

 

 

