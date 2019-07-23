- LTC/USD has retreated from the recent high of $105.95.
- More sell-off ahead as the bearish sentiments gaining strenth.
Having failed to settle above $100.00, Litecoin (LTC) retreated to $94.42 by the time of writing. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.9 billion has lost nearly 5% since this time on Monday and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is initially supported by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 4-hour chart and SMA200 on the 1-hour chart (currently at $93.50). This barrier is likely to slow down the sell-off; however, once it is out of the way, psychological $90.00 followed by 50.0% Fibo retracements for the upside move from $22.88 low ($84.65) will come into focus. Another strong support awaits us at $76.62 (the recent low) and $76.50 (SMA200 daily). Once below, the sell-off may be extended towards 61.8% Fibo retracement at $70.00.
On the upside, $100.00 remains the key for an extended recovery. We will need to see a sustainable move above this barrier for the upside momentum to gain traction with the next focus on $102.50 (SMA100, daily) and $105.95 (recovery high reached on July 20). The next strong barrier created by $117.5 (23.6% Fibo retracements). This area is strengthened by SMA50 daily located at $118.00. The initial resistance is created by psychological $120.00.
LTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
