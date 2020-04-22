Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD escaped bearish breakthrough, recovery capped by daily SMA50

- LTC/USD stays at $41.00 after a short-lived dip to $40.00.
- The initial resistance is created by daily SMA50 at $42.34.
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the intraday low at $40.05 and settled above $41.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained about 1.0% on Tuesday, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.7 billion.
LTC/USD: On-chain data
According to the statistic provided by Intotheblock, only 14% of LTC addresses are in a green zone at the current price with a small cluster of 137k addresses with 1.8 million LTC waiting for the price to move towards $43.00, which will bring them to the break-even point. This area may serve as a resistance zone on the way to the next barrier$45.00 and psychological $50.00.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the daily charts, the initial resistance is created by daily SMA50 at $42.34. This area is also reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, which means that the bulls may have a hard time pushing the price above this area. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $45.00 and $46.25 (the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band).
On the downside, the initial support is created by psychological $40.00, followed by the weekend low $39.53. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $38.30 and April 16 low $38.00. This area is likely to slow down the bulls and push the coin into a range-bound trading mode.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
