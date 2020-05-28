Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD currently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves

  • LTC/USD had a bearish start to Thursday, as price consolidates below $44.
  • The Elliott Oscillator shows six straight red sessions.
  • LTC/USD faces strong resistance levels at SMA 50, $44.50 and $45.80. 

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD fell from $43.87 to $43.67 in the early hours of Thursday and is currently sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions. The signal line has touched the MACD line, which indicates a reversal of bearish market momentum.

LTC/USD faces strong resistance levels at SMA 50, $44.50 and $45.80. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at SMA 20, $42.75 and $40.63.

Key levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.7546
Today Daily Change -0.1187
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 43.8733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 43.7414
Daily SMA50 44.0662
Daily SMA100 46.982
Daily SMA200 50.3676
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.993
Previous Daily Low 42.253
Previous Weekly High 47.0866
Previous Weekly Low 41.5866
Previous Monthly High 50.8723
Previous Monthly Low 37.1813
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.3283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.9177
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.7532
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.6331
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.0132
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.4932
Daily Pivot Point R2 45.1131
Daily Pivot Point R3 46.2332

 


 

