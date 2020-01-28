Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls push the price into the $60-zone

LTC/USD bulls took charge of the market over the last three days. The market bounced off the $53.25 support level and jumped up to $61 , crossing the $60-barrier, in the process. The price is hovering above the red Ichimoku cloud and is sandwiched between the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The MACD indicates a reversal of bearish momentum , while the Elliott Oscillator had a green session, following nine straight red sessions . The RSI indicator spiked from 53.36 to 67.20 over the last three days, showing that the price still has more scope for growth before it faces inevitable bearish correction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.