Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls making a trend defining break above last week’s high area

  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 13.50% in the session on Thursday. 
  • LTC/USD has been pushing higher more or less for the last five sessions. 
  • The bulls are making a break above the high of last week, which could be inviting for further buyers. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The high print last week was seen at $63, a daily closure above would be likely see further buying momentum.

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is breaking out to the upside from a bullish flag structure via the 60-minute. 

 

Spot rate:                 59.73

Relative change:    +13.50%

High:                        68.81

Low:                         58.15

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 67.2072
Today Daily Change 7.5366
Today Daily Change % 12.63
Today daily open 59.6706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.0507
Daily SMA50 47.6422
Daily SMA100 50.631
Daily SMA200 62.7211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.379
Previous Daily Low 59.3716
Previous Weekly High 62.4609
Previous Weekly Low 50.6584
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.5204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.2302
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.5684
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.4663
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.561
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.5759
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.4812
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.5833

 

 

